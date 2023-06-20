"I was r*ped by my father" - When ex-UFC fighter Kay Hansen opened up on her teenage sexual abuse

Former UFC fighter Kay Hansen opened up like never before a couple of months ago in her current organization's documentary series, 'Diary'.

In her documentary, Hansen revealed that she was sexually assaulted by her own father for several years. While she had already opened up about being a victim of sexual assault by a family member back in 2021, she never revealed that it was from her own father.

Kay Hansen took to Twitter to speak about her documentary and revealed how training and fighting were her way of escaping the situation she was in. She said:

“My successes and struggles have all been in the public eye for many years, but everyone has a story behind the scenes. I was r*ped/SA by my father as a teenager for years. Fighting/training was my escape, and the only form of reality I really had control over.”

She added:

“I never spoke up about the abuse I endured due to the repercussions that may follow, I tell my story not to ‘help people get to know me,’ but to use the platform my sport has given me to inspire courage in someone who is, or once was, in a similar situation. Sexual abuse is far too common, but oftentimes swept under the rug. You do not have to go through this alone. You deserve peace and justice. There is always light at the end of the tunnel."

“I am blessed to have made it out and to have the opportunity to create and rewrite my own story and mend what I did not break. With that being said, I am extremely happy with the way this documentary was approached and put together. Thank you to everyone who was involved.”

Why was Kay Hansen released from the UFC?

Hansen made her UFC debut back in June 2020 against Jinh Yu Frey. While she marked an impressive organizational debut with a submission win over her opponent, she went on to lose her next three fights in the company. As a result, she was released by the promotion in April 2022.

Following her release from the UFC last year, Kay Hansen signed with Invitca FC. It is worth noting that this is her second stint with the promotion having already fought under the Invicta FC banner eight times before signing with the UFC. Despite signing with Invicta FC again, Hansen is yet to compete for the promotion.

