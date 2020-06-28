Kay Hansen wins in UFC debut

Two new strawweights battled to continue win streaks.

The youngest female in the UFC grabs a win in her 1st UFC fight.

Kay Hansen

UFC ON ESPN 12 - The youngest female in the UFC, Kay Hansen, picked up an impressive submission win. The likes of which probably put a smile on her mentor Ronda Rousey's face.

The 20-year-old came out quick trying to clinch but ate some shots from the fellow UFC debuting, Jinh Yu Frey. One of those strikes from Jinh's left hand also cut Kay Hansen open above her left eye brow.

A look back at Kay Hansen's huge win

The former Invicta Atomweight Champion, Frey fought well at range. And while her take down defense was solid, Kay Hansen was able to get her to the mat eventually. There she maintained top pressure. Jinh got up for a second and found herself right back down on the ground.

With both former Invicta fighters needing a solid 3rd round the duo looked to let their hands fly. But Frey was a tad hesistant and not as crisp as she was earlier. Kay had Jinh back peddling and shot in. Working hard for the take down she again finally got it. That's where she smelled an arm bar and went all in for it. Frey then tapped at 2:26 of the final round.

The win extends Kay's streak to 3, and gives her now 6 finishes in 7 career wins. The former college softball player then told Jon Anik she'd like to get back in to the octagon soon. But not till after she turns legal next month.