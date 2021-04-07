Kay Hansen: 5 things you need to know about the UFC strawweight who modeled for Venum

As the UFC launched its official kits in partnership with new apparel sponsor Venum, Kay Hansen was one of the fighters who modeled for the gears. The partnership with Venum will replace the previous multi-year deal the UFC had with Reebok and is likely to bring in some cutting-edge changes in outfitting.

Here are five things you need to know about the 21-year-old UFC strawweight from California, United States.

#5 Kay Hansen was originally a softball player

The UFC strawweight was initially into softball when she was hugely inspired by one of the pioneers of women's MMA, Ronda Rousey. The latter's 34-second win over Bethe Correia at UFC 190 is what brought Kay Hansen to MMA.

After a great submission win over Jinh Yu Frey on her UFC debut last year, Kay Hansen got a well-earned complimentary tweet from her idol, which undoubtedly made the victory much sweeter for the 21-year-old. The victory also earned her a Performance of the Night bonus.

Congratulations 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 looking forward to seeing more from you! Nice armbar 😉 https://t.co/or5nwIgNgr — Ronda Rousey (@RondaRousey) June 27, 2020

#4 Kay Hansen trains with TJ Dillashaw

TJ Dillashaw has been a constant presence in Kay Hansen's MMA training. Rubbing elbows with him regularly at the gym, Hansen has picked up some great advice from the former UFC bantamweight champion that she would surely put into use inside the Octagon.

"His work ethic is just different. It’s cool being around a champion. When you work with someone like him, you realize why he’s a champion. That work ethic and his fight IQ, and when you spar him, you just don’t know what he’s going to do. He’s always moving, always changing levels, feinting, changing stances. He’s really selfless when it comes to sharing his knowledge. I don’t even have to ask, and he’ll just come at me with stuff," Kay Hansen said about TJ Dillashaw.

#3 Kay Hansen had a career in boxing as well

Like many mixed martial artists, Kay Hansen also had a career in boxing, but unfortunately, it was not a great one. Between 2018 and 2019, Kay Hansen competed in five boxing matches, four of which she lost via decision. Her sole boxing victory came against Veronica Torres in her third outing.

#2 Kay Hansen is the youngest to win in Invicta Fighting Championships

Kay Hansen made her professional debut in Invicta Fighting Championships as a 18-year-old in 2017. When she won against Emilee Prince via armbar submission, she became the youngest fighter to win a fight in the promotion.

#1 Kay Hansen pulled out of her last scheduled UFC fight

Following her impressive UFC debut against Jinh Yu Frey, Hansen dropped a decision to fellow newcomer Cory McKenna in her second bout. She was later set to face yet another newcomer, Dana White's Contender Series pick Cheyanne Buys at UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs Holland.

However, Hansen had to pull out of the fight due to health issues, and she promised to be back as soon as her health allows with a social media post. She was replaced by Montserrat Ruiz.

Devastated to say the least. In almost 13 professional fights I’ve never even had the thought of pulling out. I did absolutely everything in my power to try & make this work but my health wasn’t having it. My health and well being come first. I’ll be back❤️ https://t.co/nAfQE7YH6A — Kay Hansen (@KayHansenMMA) March 12, 2021