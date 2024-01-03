"I read this comment in his wife's voice lol" - UFC lightweight shares take on Ian Garry clapping back at Sean Strickland

Ian Garry's fiery response to Sean Strickland has drawn a cheeky reaction from a UFC lightweight fighter.

Strickland's recent comments about his no-nonsense stance on opponent's making light of child abuse for trash talk and respecting personal boundaries drew flak from Garry. The Irishman accused the middleweight champion of being hypocritical.

Strickland cited his own personal experiences in a podcast appearance with Theo Von to discuss his beef and subsequent brawl with Dricus du Plessis.

Garry hit out at Strickland in an Instagram comment, a response that UFC lightweight Matt Frevola used to crack a joke at the Dubliner's expense.

Frevola wrote that he read the comment in Garry's wife's voice:

"Ngl I read this comment in his wife's voice lol"

Garry is married to English presenter Layla Anna-Lee, who is also older to him by 14 years. The two have a son together. Incidentally, much of Garry and Strickland's online beef revolved around his marriage.

What did Sean Strickland say to be criticized by Ian Garry?

Sean Strickland discussed his brawl with Dricus du Plessis at UFC 296 with Theo Von and mentioned his reasons for attacking the middleweight challenger:

"There’s some things that are off limits. You don’t really talk about a man’s wife, you don’t talk about a man’s kids, and you don’t about a kid being abused. These things are all off limits. Once he crossed that... I tried to f****** ignore it. Whenever Dricus goes on there and he jokes about that s**t, dude, you have no idea. I’ll f*****g kill you..."

Check out his comments below:

Ian Garry did not let the comments slide by hitting back at Strickland and calling him out on his hypocrisy. He slammed him for 'projecting' his own pain onto his relationship and family and then giving advice about the sensitive topic:

"How the tables have turned, you dish it out in the lowest most vile manner but can’t take a pinch, you attacked my wife incessantly and obsessively calling her a peadofile, it’s clear to see your childhood trama showing. You claimed you were “giving me advice” before, well now it’s my turn to return the favour, You should shut your mouth 🤐 and focus on the mirror because you have enough serious issues you need to solve. I wish you all the best with them. Don’t ever project your pain onto me & family again."

Check out Ian Garry's comment below:

