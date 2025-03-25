“I was ready” - Nadaka Yoshinari says his detailed training camp was the key to knocking out Rak Erawan at ONE 172

10-time Muay Thai world champion Nadaka Yoshinari made the most of his ONE Championship debut inside the fabled Saitama Super Arena on March 23.

The Eiwa Sports Gym warrior emerged victorious with a late finish in his atomweight Muay Thai duel against one of Thailand's most promising talents, Rak Erawan, at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang.

Yoshinari was up against Rak's usual forward pressure from the onset. Despite the little room to step forward, the Japanese superstar countered with precision via chopping low kicks and his left hand - a tool that eventually helped him to a career-defining win in Japan.

If that wasn't enough, his head movement and fluid footwork forced the Erawan martial artist to miss more than he connected until the final minute of the round.

Erawan's frustration soon began to show, but just as he continued to advance behind huge combinations, Nadaka Yoshinari did just enough to counter with a left that knocked his opponent down for good at 2:40 of the frame.

Speaking at the ONE 172 post-event press conference, the debutant seemed to be pleased that his hard work during fight camp paid off handsomely, as he shared:

"Last time, I had a fight in December, and after that fight in December, and after that fight for the first full three months, I was ready. I was able to prepare for this fight particularly well. So that's why I was able to win."

Watch the ONE 172 post-fight presser here:

Nadaka Yoshinari eyes world title run in ONE Championship

Nadaka Yoshinari's trophy cabinet may be stacked, but there's still space for one prestigious honor: ONE gold.

Speaking to Mitch Chilson during the in-ring interview, he shared what's next for his career in the world's largest martial arts organization:

"I feel that the world is bigger, and there are so many good fighters," Nadaka said. "But I want to do [it] for the championship, and I want to do [it] for the belt. And by the time I can go for the belt. I can rematch with Songchainoi."

ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang is available via replay at watch.onefc.com.

