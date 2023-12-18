In the world of combat sports, every athlete’s goal is to become the world champion as it points to the fruition of a goal. However, the journey to the mountaintop will feature many doubters along the way.

Such is the case of Joseph Lasiri, who claimed the ONE strawweight Muay Thai world championship at ONE 157 in May 2022 with a stunning third-round TKO of then-world titleholder Prajanchai PK Saenchai.

At the time of his victory, Lasiri was immediately hailed as one of the best fighters in the world as he was able to utterly dominate a two-time Lumpinee Boxing Stadium champion in his own game, but some called it a fluke.

Lasiri, who is already hard at work preparing for the big rematch, acknowledged such negative comments in an interview with ONE Championship, and explained how he plans to silence them:

“I want to show the people that the win wasn’t lucky. I really want to confirm my world title against a big name. Everyone knows Prajanchai. When he lost against me, many people were shocked, and I am ready to shock them again.”

How Prajanchai is preparing for his redemption story against Joseph Lasiri

Prajanchai is bringing with him a three-fight win streak that features victories over Kompet Fairtex and the legendary Sam-A Gaiyanghadao, whom he beat for the interim ONE strawweight Muay Thai world title. He followed that up with another victory over Akram Hamidi.

At 29 years old, Prajanchai has reached many peaks throughout his career, but his defeat at the hands of Lasiri still weighs heavily on his mind, and he has been vocal about wanting to get that loss back.

