“I cannot really choose” - Prajanchai says he’d love to fight fellow Thai Aliff if ONE deems him worthy for next title shot

Fresh off his dominant title defense at ONE Fight Night 28, the reigning ONE strawweight Muay Thai and kickboxing champion Prajanchai is looking towards what is to come, but he's leaving the matchmaking to ONE Championship.

In the post-fight interview with Nick Atkin, the champion addresses the possibility of facing the rising Muay Thai star Aliff Sor Dechapan for his next Muay Thai match. Prajanchai has made it clear that although he isn't the one who gets to decide, he is open to the challenge:

"I'm really not sure. I don't know. It's really up to ONE Championship. Right now, I'm a champ, so I can't really choose who to face."

Aliff has previously lost against Prajanchai's most recent challenger via a split decision. With his ONE Fight Night 28 win bringing him to a three-win streak, Prajanchai is more than willing to take him on... if ONE Championship deems him worthy.

ONE Fight Night 28: Prajanchai believes kickboxing bout with familiar foe Jonathan Di Bella will be his next challenge

Although Prajanchai has no preference regarding his next opponent in Muay Thai, the dual-sport king has a name in mind for his next kickboxing fight - Jonathan Di Bella, who was previously ONE strawweight kickboxing world champion before the Thai champion took the throne.

In the post-event press conference for ONE Fight Night 28, Prajanchai answered a question from the reporters, saying:

"Well, I don't have any names in mind right now in terms of Muay Thai, but in kickboxing, I would like to face Jonathan Di Bella."

Prajanchai's title shot vs Jonathan Di Bella was his second-ever kickboxing match, so it came as a surprise to him that he was able to become champion so quickly. With the title shot ending in a victorious split decision, perhaps the Thai legend is looking to run it back and prove that he is the undisputed divisional king.

