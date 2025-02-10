“Of course” - Champ-champ Prajanchai PK Saenchai won’t turn down a future rematch against Ellis Badr Barboza

Reigning two-sport king Prajanchai PK Saenchai has no issues facing Ellis Badr Barboza in a potential rematch following their world title showdown this past weekend.

Prajanchai retained his ONE strawweight Muay Thai world title against Barboza in the main event of ONE Fight Night 28 at the historic Lumpinee Stadium.

The Thai superstar was in near-perfect form when he utterly dominated Barboza for the fourth-round technical knockout finish to retain his Muay Thai throne in front of his hometown Bangkok fans.

In his post-fight press conference, Prajanchai said he doesn't have any problems if he'll face Barboza again in the future.

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"Yeah, of course, I don't mind," said Prajanchai PK Saenchai.

Prajanchai, who also holds the ONE strawweight kickboxing world title, was an unstoppable force when he defended his Muay Thai strap against the surging Barboza.

After gauging distance and pace, Prajanchai stepped on the gas pedal and never let go for the duration of the match.

The 30-year-old was automatic with his strikes and never let Barboza get into any rhythm.

By the third round, Barboza's brows were a nasty shade of trade and Prajanchai knew a well-placed elbow would gash open the swelling.

Prajanchai knew just that when he unloaded a scientific flurry that opened up a deep cut above Barboza's left eye that the ringside physician had no choice but to call for a stop to the contest 1:55 into the fourth round.

For his almost flawless effort, Prajanchai received a rare $100,000 bonus from ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada can watch replays of ONE Fight Night 28, and all of ONE Championship's Amazon cards, on-demand and free.

Watch Prajanchai's entire post-fight interview below:

Prajanchai PK Saenchai credits his team after collecting $100,000 bonus

Prajanchai PK Saenchai knew his show-stopping performance wasn't an individual feat.

The champ-champ never forgot to thank his team at PK Saenchai for preparing him for one of the most dominant performances in his career.

Prajanchai told ONE Championship commentator Mitch Chilson during his in-ring interview:

"Thank you to Mr. Chatri for giving me the opportunity to be here in ONE Championship. I want to say a big thank you to my family, my girlfriend, and everyone who always supported me. But most importantly, my team, my boss, PK Saenchai - everyone in this team, the trainer, the coaches, every teammate. If we win, we win together, if we lose, we lose together. And tonight, we did it."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.