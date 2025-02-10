  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • “Of course” - Champ-champ Prajanchai PK Saenchai won’t turn down a future rematch against Ellis Badr Barboza

“Of course” - Champ-champ Prajanchai PK Saenchai won’t turn down a future rematch against Ellis Badr Barboza

By Vince Richards
Modified Feb 10, 2025 17:31 GMT
Prajanchai says he
Prajanchai says he's open for a potential rematch against Ellis Badr Barboza [Photo from ONE Championship]

Reigning two-sport king Prajanchai PK Saenchai has no issues facing Ellis Badr Barboza in a potential rematch following their world title showdown this past weekend.

Prajanchai retained his ONE strawweight Muay Thai world title against Barboza in the main event of ONE Fight Night 28 at the historic Lumpinee Stadium.

The Thai superstar was in near-perfect form when he utterly dominated Barboza for the fourth-round technical knockout finish to retain his Muay Thai throne in front of his hometown Bangkok fans.

In his post-fight press conference, Prajanchai said he doesn't have any problems if he'll face Barboza again in the future.

also-read-trending Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"Yeah, of course, I don't mind," said Prajanchai PK Saenchai.

Prajanchai, who also holds the ONE strawweight kickboxing world title, was an unstoppable force when he defended his Muay Thai strap against the surging Barboza.

After gauging distance and pace, Prajanchai stepped on the gas pedal and never let go for the duration of the match.

The 30-year-old was automatic with his strikes and never let Barboza get into any rhythm.

By the third round, Barboza's brows were a nasty shade of trade and Prajanchai knew a well-placed elbow would gash open the swelling.

Prajanchai knew just that when he unloaded a scientific flurry that opened up a deep cut above Barboza's left eye that the ringside physician had no choice but to call for a stop to the contest 1:55 into the fourth round.

For his almost flawless effort, Prajanchai received a rare $100,000 bonus from ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada can watch replays of ONE Fight Night 28, and all of ONE Championship's Amazon cards, on-demand and free.

Watch Prajanchai's entire post-fight interview below:

youtube-cover

Prajanchai PK Saenchai credits his team after collecting $100,000 bonus

Prajanchai PK Saenchai knew his show-stopping performance wasn't an individual feat.

The champ-champ never forgot to thank his team at PK Saenchai for preparing him for one of the most dominant performances in his career.

Prajanchai told ONE Championship commentator Mitch Chilson during his in-ring interview:

"Thank you to Mr. Chatri for giving me the opportunity to be here in ONE Championship. I want to say a big thank you to my family, my girlfriend, and everyone who always supported me. But most importantly, my team, my boss, PK Saenchai - everyone in this team, the trainer, the coaches, every teammate. If we win, we win together, if we lose, we lose together. And tonight, we did it."

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Harvey Leonard
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी