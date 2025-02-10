“We did it” - Prajanchai makes sure to credit his strong support system after collecting $100,000 performance bonus bounty 

After scaling great heights in his professional career, two-sport world champion Prajanchai PK Saenchai will never forget the people who made it possible.

The reigning strawweight Muay Thai titleholder added another massive feather to his legacy after successfully defending his 26 pounds of gold in the main event of ONE Fight Night 28 over the weekend.

Prajanchai scored an emphatic fourth-round TKO stoppage over British challenger Ellis Badr Barboza, which sent the entire Lumpinee Stadium into a state of euphoria.

The victory was made even sweeter after ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong awarded Prajanchai not one, but two performance bonuses after such an awe-inspiring Muay Thai clinic.

Speaking to Mitch Chilson in his in-ring interview, the PK Saenchai Gym standout said he couldn't have won a $100,000 bonus without the aid of his strong support system:

"Thank you to Mr. Chatri for giving me the opportunity to be here in ONE Championship. I want to say a big thank you to my family, my girlfriend, and everyone who always supported me. But most importantly, my team, my boss, PK Saenchai - everyone in this team, the trainer, the coaches, every teammate. If we win, we win together, if we lose, we lose together. And tonight, we did it."

The 125-pound Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion continued:

"Most importantly, all of the fans who are in the stadium here tonight, thank you for giving your support to me!"

Prajanchai praises Ellis Badr Barboza for a job well done

One of the most endearing qualities of Prajanchai is he remains gracious in victory and defeat.

Despite having his way with Barboza practically from start to finish, the 30-year-old Thai legend gave 'El Jefe' his flowers after a valiant performance:

"I think he did quite well today because he is a skilled fighter, and his defensive mechanism is also quite good," Prajanchai said in the post-event presser.

The full replay of ONE Fight Night 28 is available on demand for Prime Video subscribers in North America.

