"I really have to be more comfortable" - Lito Adiwang identifies crucial area for improvement on the canvas

Filipino MMA contender Lito Adiwang has acknowledged that he needs to work significantly on his ground game and be comfortable dealing with such situations when competing inside the Circle.

Adiwang admitted that once the match shifts to the ground and into grappling exchanges, he tends to panic, which allows his opponents to capitalize and double down on their offense, as he stated:

"You can see, once I escape, he's already positioning himself for his next point of attack, and that speaks a lot on our difference on the ground. I really have to be more comfortable the moment it hits the ground. The only way we can get more comfortable in these positions is to get uncomfortable in the gym."

'Thunder Kid' is fresh off a unanimous decision loss to No. 4-ranked divisional contender Keito Yamakita last February at ONE Fight Night 28, and his weakness on the ground game was fully exploited by the 'Pocket Monk' as he dominated most of the bout.

That defeat was only his fourth loss in 13 outings under the world's largest martial arts organization and halted his three-fight win streak.

Lito Adiwang points out one of the reasons why he should move up to flyweight division

The 32-year-old has set his sights on officially moving up to the flyweight division after his latest setback at the hands of the Japanese contender from his previous outing.

According to the SOMA Fight Club representative, his fighting style suits more in the 135-pound weight class because there are strikers like him. Lito Adiwang told ONE Championship in a recent interview:

"Strategically, I also fit in the flyweight division. A lot of bad match-ups and counters for me in the strawweight division because the top five are all wrestlers. Here in the flyweight division, most are strikers, and I feel like my style will fit here. I won't be afraid to mix it up."

