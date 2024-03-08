“I was really excited to fight” – Phetjeeja recalls her wild ride to the top of ONE Championship’s stacked atomweight rankings

ONE interim atomweight kickboxing world champion Phetjeeja Lukjaoporongtom rose to stardom in 2023 after sweeping all her fights in ONE Championship and going undefeated in five fights en route to her championship triumph.

Ahead of her world title unification fight with ONE atomweight kickboxing world champion Janet Todd in the main event of ONE Fight Night 20 this coming Friday, March 8 in front of the hostile crowd inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, Pheetjeja caught up with ONE Championship for an interview.

The 22-year-old Thai phenom looked back at her perfect 2023 and revealed that her desire to perform on the grandest stage of combat sports has powered her to enormous success, as she stated:

“Looking back in 2023, I came back to the ring after my long absence. At first, I thought I would find it difficult to find an opponent in Muay Thai. I had to wait for a few months for my first fight. I was really excited to fight on the big stage for the first time. I won that match and I grabbed two bonuses in my two fights in ONE Lumpinee. Then I got a ONE contract.”

Phetjeeja’s hit list under the world’s largest martial arts organization include Fani Peloumpi, Ines Pilutti, Lara Fernandez and Celest Helen. Her most recent victory was against Anissa Meksen, who she masterfully beat in December 2023 at ONE Friday Fights 46.

Phetjeeja receives high praise from ONE atomweight kickboxing queen Janet Todd

Because of Phetjeeja’s incredible display of top level striking against Meksen in her previous outing, she received high praise from Todd, who deemed her next rival a well-rounded fighter with great boxing and head movement.

‘JT’ also assured fans to tune in to their impending match because they will see different things during this fight on the promotion’s female-only showcase on International Women’s Day 2024.

North American fans with an active Prime Video subscription can catch the entire ONE Fight Night 20 card live and for free in U.S. primetime this Friday, March 8.