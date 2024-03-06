Janet Todd lists "well-rounded" Phetjeeja’s strengths ahead of world title unification war at ONE Fight Night 20

The massive ONE atomweight kickboxing unification fight between Janet Todd and Phetjeeja Lukjaoporongtom is going to be the main attraction of ONE Fight Night 20 on March 8.

Both combat sports stars will seek to thrill the crowd inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Todd, who will be back in action after almost a year off, is bracing herself for a tough challenge from the interim champion.

Ahead of their massive showdown, ‘JT’ spoke to ONE Championship and named the strengths of Pheetjeeja. The Boxing Works representative said:

“She’s definitely well-rounded. I think her strengths are her boxing and her head movement, and she showcased that in every one of her ONE Championship fights.”

The 38-year-old veteran is not only looking to unify the world titles in the atomweight kickboxing division but also wants to return to the winner’s circle. That's after absorbing a tough loss to Allycia Hellen Rodrigues in her previous fight last year at ONE Fight Night 8.

Janet Todd came up short on becoming an undisputed world champion in two different sports after Rodrigued handed her a unanimous decision defeat.

Janet Todd identifies her biggest mistake from loss to Allycia Hellen Rodrigues

Following her second loss in the world’s largest martial arts organization, Janet Todd was able to point out the biggest mistake she committed.

According to Todd, she placed an enormous amount of pressure on herself for that clash with Rodrigues.

That pressure has stemmed from badly wanting to capture that coveted 26-pound golden belt because she’s been wanting to win for years.

ONE Fight Night 20 is available live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America in U.S. primetime this Friday, March 8.