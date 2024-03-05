Janet Todd prepared to lead the way and ‘show what women are capable of’ on all-women’s ONE Fight 20 showcase

Of all the events that Janet Todd could make her return after a year of inactivity, she is glad that it’s ONE Fight Night 20 on March 8.

Todd is set to compete in the main event of the evening where she puts the ONE atomweight kickboxing world championship on the line for the very first time.

Having won the belt from Stamp Fairtex back in 2020, Todd has been crying out for a worthy contender to rise from the ranks and she’s certainly got that in this match-up.

Interim atomweight kickboxing world champion Phetjeeja was one of the biggest success stories in ONE Championship last year and she will now look to secure the biggest win of her career by unifying the belts.

For Todd, this bout is also about headlining a card that is set to represent the female martial artists that call ONE Championship their home.

With an all-female card in support of International Women’s Day, Janet Todd spoke about being proud to close out this showcase during a recent interview with Combat Press:

“I'm honestly very very honored to to be able to headline such a huge show like this I'm obviously a huge proponent of women and in steam, like engineering and martial arts, are you know the two areas that I'm involved in, so it's amazing that ONE Championship can put a show like this together to really empower women and show what women are capable of.”

Watch the full interview below:

Janet Todd is no stranger to high pressure situations

The experience of Janet Todd will be absolutely crucial in this clash with 22-year-old rising star Phetjeeja Lukjaoporongtom.

‘JT’ has competed in big marquee match-ups on nights like this in the past so receiving top billing for such an occasion is just another notch on her belt.

For ‘The Queen’, this is the biggest fight of her career to date but she cannot afford to let the moment overcome her.

Given her dominant run of wins that she has produced at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium, a return to the venue on March 8 is sure to feel like another day at the office for the Thai sensation.

ONE Fight Night 20 will air live and free in U.S. primetime for North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.