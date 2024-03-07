“You’re going to see a lot of things” – Janet Todd previews her hotly anticipated unification war with Phetjeeja 

Reigning ONE atomweight kickboxing world champion Janet Todd is expecting a tough battle with ONE interim atomweight kickboxing world champion Phetjeeja Lukjaoporongtom in their upcoming unification match on March 8 at ONE Fight Night 20.

Todd and Phetjeeja are set to headline the event in front of the sold-out crowd inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, to determine the undisputed atomweight kickboxing queen.

The 38-year-old American world champion spoke to ONE Championship ahead of the showdown and prophesied an intense fight with the Thai phenom, thus claiming that fans will be in for a treat with a lot of things.

Janet Todd said:

“Yeah, it's going to be fast-paced, not to sound so cliche, but action-packed because of it. I think you're going to see a lot of things: close distance stuff, as well as trying to keep a little bit of distance as well.”

Despite falling short of claiming her second undisputed world title against Allycia Hellen Rodrigues last year at ONE Fight Night 8 by absorbing a unanimous decision loss, ‘JT’ remains one of the best strikers in the world today.

Before that defeat from Rodrigues, Todd compiled a seven-fight win streak, beating the likes of Wang Chin Long, Chuang Kai Ting, Ekaterina Vandaryeva, Stamp Fairtex, Alma Juniku, Anne Line Hogstad, and Lara Fernandez.

Janet Todd identifies Phetjeeja as a well-rounded fighter and points out her strengths

Janet Todd has praised ‘The Queen’ for being a well-rounded fighter and acknowledged her boxing and head movement as her biggest strengths for their upcoming bout. But she promises to be ready for her on fight night.

Furthermore, the veteran athlete also admitted that she put a little too much pressure on herself during her previous fight with Rodrigues, which affected her performance and cost her the world title.

ONE Fight Night 20 is available live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America in U.S. primetime this Friday, March 8.