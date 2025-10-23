“I really feel extra powerful” - Joshua Pacio says move to flyweight has been excellent, ready to bring the heat against Yuya Wakamatsu

Reigning and undisputed ONE strawweight MMA world champion ‘The Passion’ Joshua Pacio of the Philippines says he is filling into the flyweight frame just nicely ahead of his debut in the division later this year.Pacio will be moving up a weight class to challenge ‘Little Piranha’ Yuya Wakamatsu of Japan for the ONE flyweight MMA world championship, and the Filipino says the transition has gone very smoothly.Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Pacio talked about how different he feels training for this upcoming bout. View this post on Instagram Instagram Post‘The Passion’ told the world’s largest martial arts organization:“I really feel extra powerful in this weight class. I feel it in training, too, particularly with my recovery. During my training camps at strawweight, usually fatigue sets in near the end of the week. But right now, I have the same energy levels I had from the start.”‘The Passion’ Joshua Pacio is set to challenge ‘Little Piranha’ Yuya Wakamatsu for the flyweight MMA gold at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri, which will take place live on Sunday, November 16, from Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan.Fans in the United States and Canada can visit ONE Championship’s official website for all the information on how to stream ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri, or purchase tickets to watch it at the venue.Joshua Pacio ready for flyweight MMA debut at ONE 173: “I've gotten physically stronger”Moving up to flyweight for his next fight means facing bigger opponents, and ‘The Passion’ Joshua Pacio has a live one in front of him in Japanese star ‘Little Piranha’ Yuya Wakamatsu at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri.That is why the Lions Nation MMA representative has chosen to focus on building up his strength. ‘The Passion’ said:“I didn't exactly bulk up too much, but I can assure you I've gotten physically stronger to be ready for this weight class.”Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding Joshua Pacio’s next fight.