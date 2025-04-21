  • home icon
  "I didn't really get to enjoy my life back then" - Denice Zamboanga reflects on sacrifices made during early fighting career

"I didn't really get to enjoy my life back then" - Denice Zamboanga reflects on sacrifices made during early fighting career

By Anatoly Pimentel
Modified Apr 21, 2025 11:29 GMT
Denice Zamboanga [Image courtesy: ONE Championship]
Denice Zamboanga [Image courtesy: ONE Championship]

ONE interim atomweight MMA world champion, Denice Zamboanga, recently revealed that she was not a fan of her training regimen when she trained overseas.

Zamboanga flew to Thailand in the early stage of her career and joined the famed Fairtex Training Center to hone her craft.

However, in a recent interview with Atleta Filipina on their YouTube channel, she felt that something was missing - the presence of her family and time management, as she narrated:

"I would say I didn't really get to enjoy my life back then. All I really did was train, sleep, and easy. But now that I'm back in the Philippines, I spend more time with my family and I really get to enjoy life and I get to manage my time better now. My training these days is way different from my training before. I would say that the Lord really gave me a good plan for my life when it comes to training schedules."
Check out Denice Zamboanga's interview below:

youtube-cover
The bold decision to return home and sharpen her MMA skills domestically proved to be a great choice for 'The Menace' because she was able to capture a 26-pound golden belt.

This achievement also helped her attain the feat of becoming the first-ever Filipina to capture an MMA world title.

Denice Zamboanga narrates the story of her leap of faith into her professional MMA career

Returning home to the Philippines to train wasn't the only bold move that the T-Rex MMA Gym-affiliated athlete has carried out, because Denice Zamboanga was able to convince her father that she would have a successful path toward the professional MMA route and become a world champion.

Turns out, she was spot on for this decision because she eventually accomplished this goal, as she told Atleta Filipina in a recent interview:

"When I resigned from my job, I told my dad that I left my job because I want to become a world champion."
