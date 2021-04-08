"I really hated that b***" - Ronda Rousey recollects her epic clash with Miesha Tate 

Ronda Rousey is undoubtedly one of the brightest trailblazers in sport, having put women's MMA on the map by becoming the first ever female fighter to be signed by the UFC in 2012.

Before she was finished by Holly Holm in 2015, 'Rowdy' had an unstoppable run with 12 consecutive wins in MMA, six of them in the UFC alone.

Ronda Rousey recently got a tattoo on her right arm commemorating her entire mixed martial arts career. She got the number of seconds she took to finish the fights inked on her arm.

What adds to the appeal of the tattoo is that all 12 of her MMA victories have come via finishes - nine submissions and three knockouts. One of the most significant wins of her career came against Miesha Tate, with whom she fought twice in her career.

While narrating her rivalry with Miesha Tate, Ronda Rousey recollected how she badly wanted to beat up her opponent in every aspect of MMA in their second battle.

In Rousey's opinion, it was one of the cooler fights she had competed in. The fight lasted two minutes and 58 seconds, or 658 seconds, which was among a series of numbers Ronda Rousey got tattooed.

"658 is the second Miesha fight. And I really hated that b****, so I really wanted to beat her in every area of striking and wrestling and on the ground and everything. I wasn't really rushing for the finish that time, I really wanted to beat her all over the place. So, I thought that was a really cool fight."

The rivalry between Ronda Rousey and Miesha Tate

Ronda Rousey's rivalry with Miesha Tate is one of the most decorated feuds in the history of women's MMA. One could argue it paved the way for all future professional feuds in the women's division of mixed martial arts.

What started outside the cage over social media and media interviews finally culminated in the first fight between the two. Ronda Rousey challenged Miesha Tate for the latter's Strikeforce Women's Bantamweight title and came out victorious with a first-round armbar submission.

The fight took place on March 3, 2012 and it marked the first time women headlining an MMA card since the historic clash between Gina Carano and Cris Cyborg.

The heated rivalry between Ronda Rousey and Miesha Tate continued as they both ended up in the UFC. In a rematch of the Strikeforce title bout, Rousey faced Tate once again at UFC on December 28, 2013.

This time, the fight went into the third round, but the outcome was the same - Ronda Rousey emerged victorious with an armbar submission to Miesha Tate.

Despite the bitterness of the heated rivalry, it was not without respect either. Both Rousey and Tate have expressed high words of praise for each other and gave credit to what the other has done for the sport.