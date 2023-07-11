"I really hope I don't have to shoot" - Sean Strickland gets confronted by UFC light heavyweight over an old 'gay, PC beta male' comment

Known for voicing his controversial opinions on a wide array of topics, Sean Strickland doesn't even spare UFC fighters at times. As was inevitable, Strickland was recently confronted by UFC light heavyweight veteran Khalil Rountree Jr.

The exchange happened over Strickland's 'gay, PC beta male' comments about Rountree dating back to March 2022. According to Strickland, Rountree came to the Xtreme Couture gym to confront him about talking too much 'sh*t'. The UFC middleweight claims to have stood his ground, turning the blame on Rountree for giving him the chance to speak sh*t. Strickland wrote on Twitter:

"Soo awkward day.. Rountree came to the gym and confronted me lmao... He said "You talk to much shit, stop" And I said "no, everything I said is true" Moral of the story is I'm an asshole and if you don't like what I say then don't give me good material. Be better..."

Sean Strickland also seemingly hoped that he didn't have to 'shoot' Rountree. While he is a staunch critic of gun control, Strickland might just have been talking about a double leg. The 32-year-old wrote:

"I just kept thinking man I really hope I don't have to shoot Roundtree right now"

The beef between Sean Strickland and Khalil Rountree Jr.

Despite finishing five of his seven UFC wins via brutal knockouts, Khalil Rountree Jr. is an emotional man outside of the octagon. The TUF alum got overwhelmed with emotions after his TKO win over Karl Roberson in March 2022.

Rountree teared up while speaking about mental health and motivation, much to the ire of Sean Strickland. Rountree said:

“It might sound a bit cliche, or you’ve heard this before, but your life matters. You can be special. You can be strong. You can be seen. You can be heard. Life is beautiful if you make it that way. It doesn’t have to be how everybody else makes it seem. Stick around. Stick around another day.”

Going on an unprovoked rant, Strickland wrote on Twitter:

"Gayest shit I've ever seen and I love bi women so ive seen a lot of gay... Yeah you're really special, a special little snow flake... This man is the definition of a PC BETA male. You all would hate him..... seriously being in the same room as him makes me cringe"

