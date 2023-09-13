“I really like to stay humble” – Danielle Kelly careful not to be overconfident against Jessa Khan

Danielle Kelly has had to walk a long and difficult path to get to her next fight.

Facing plenty of hurdles in her journey to become an elite submission grappler while breaking down barriers for women in the sport, the 27-year-old has finally put herself right where she wants to be.

Battling through any challenge that has been put in front of her since signing with ONE Championship, Kelly has gone unbeaten inside the circle.

Her pursuit of a world championship has led her to ONE Fight Night 14 on Friday, September 29, where she will finally get the opportunity she has been chasing down.

At the Singapore Indoor Stadium, she will compete for the inaugural ONE atomweight submission grappling world championship when she faces Jessa Khan.

Despite the confidence that she has accumulated through all of her success, Kelly is experienced enough to know that she can’t afford to lose any sense of focus.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Danielle Kelly spoke about keeping her head to the ground ahead of the biggest matchup of her career to date:

“Yeah. So I really like to stay humble. You know, I don't want to just go in there and be like, yeah, like I have this, had this event. I have experience for sure, but you know I don't wanna be like, you know, I have this advantage that I can do this and that.”

ONE Fight Night 14 will air live and free in U.S. primetime for North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.