“I really wanted to f*ck that guy up” - Dan Henderson reveals his very own ‘super necessary’ UFC career moment

Dan Henderson had a singular UFC opponent that made things personal with him.

Recently appearing on the Joe Rogan Experience, Henderson addressed a myriad of topics centered around his decorated mixed martial arts career.

On episode 149 of the JRE MMA Show, 'Hendo' mentioned how he only had one opponent in his octagon endeavors where he had true bad blood, ill will, etc. Surprisingly enough, it is not Michael Bisping, whom Dan Henderson split a pair of UFC bouts with. The man in question is, in fact, the individual Henderson notched his final mixed martial arts victory over, Hector Lombard.

In expounding upon the backstory leading into their UFC 199 clash, Henderson said:

"When he (Hector Lombard) first came here from Australia, he came to my gym for about three months. He was a big bully, just trying to knock people out warming up. When you're supposed to be going easy, he's just trying to hurt people and it would happen every time I'd be out of town. I'd come back, I'd hear about it."

"So when I went to fight Hector, we were in the face off and he asked me, who says I'm a bully? I'm like everybody. Everybody said you're a bully and he just couldn't get over that. I'm like you ************, this isn't the time or place for that. I'm gonna **** you up."

"Those last couple of elbows were a little more personal. That was probably the only fight I've ever really felt that way and that I really wanted to **** that guy up."

Dan Henderson's new book

Dan Henderson bested Lombard via an impressive head kick and series of elbows, but it was just one exemplary performance in a career chock-full of them.

Hendo: The American Athlete covers a career that encompasses nearly fifty professional documented MMA fights, and Henderson came on JRE in part to promote it.

Dan Henderson was a two-time Olympic wrestler before embarking on a run that saw him become a dual division titleholder in Pride concurrently, a Strikeforce light heavyweight champion, and so much more.

The book is already number one in MMA literature per the legend himself, as Henderson shared the news via his personal X page.

