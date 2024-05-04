"I have a record that she can only dream" - Ben Askren hits back at Paige VanZant's "not a fighter" remark

Ben Askren is giving little attention to Paige VanZant's comments about his fighting career.

Fans have become highly aware of Paige VanZant's interview with Misfits Boxing in which she disregards Dillon Danis as a fighter. But what has been less publicized about the same conversation was the ex-UFC strawweight also discrediting Askren as a fighter.

Three days later, Askren responded to the comments, saying he has a career that VanZant can "only dream" of. Askren quote-tweeted a fan reacting to the boxer's statement by supporting his career, writing:

"[VanZant's comments] really wasn't worth my response. But I appreciate you reminding her that my career was significantly better than hers. I have a record that she can only dream"

Askren finished his MMA career with a record of 19-2 with one no-contest, as opposed to VanZant's record of 8-5. Before being traded to the UFC, 'Funky' had already been the welterweight champion in two separate organizations with ONE Championship and Bellator.

Though still a peculiar statement, many have speculated that VanZant dismissed Askren as a boxer, not his MMA career. The lone boxing fight in Askren's career lasted just two minutes and resulted in a first-round TKO loss to Jake Paul.

What did Paige VanZant say about Ben Askren?

Paige VanZant's Misfits Boxing interview has gone viral for several different reasons.

Ahead of her May 25 boxing debut against fellow OnlyF*ns model Elle Brooke, VanZant was asked how she feels about being a former MMA fighter transitioning to the ring with few others in the same scenario having success. To the question, VanZant scoffed at the reporter's comparisons to both Dillon Danis and Ben Askren, saying neither were "real fighters."

Danis reacted much worse to the interview, choosing to reply by tweeting his belief that VanZant held animosity towards him because he would not marry her.

The comments from both Danis and VanZant have sparked a social media battle between the two that remains ongoing.