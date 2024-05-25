“I recover faster” – Teenage phenom Johan Ghazali plans to use his youth to his full advantage against Nguyen Tran Duy Nhat

17-year-old Malaysian teenage sensation 'Jojo' Johan Ghazali is one of the youngest fighters in ONE Championship, and with that comes an abundance of youthful exuberance.

This means Ghazali has boundless stamina, energy, and aggression, which he plans on making full use of against a veteran opponent in his next fight.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Ghazali said his youthful advantages will help him overcome his next test in the world's largest martial arts organization.

'Jojo' said:

"I feel like the advantage I have in this fight is my youth. I’m younger, I recover faster, I’m stronger, so I feel like this is something I can guarantee on my end."

Ghazali is set to face dangerous Vietnamese striking veteran Nguyen Tran Duy Nhat at ONE 167: Tawanchai vs. Nattawut II on Prime Video.

The event broadcasts live from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and free on Friday, June 7, in U.S. primetime, only on Amazon Prime Video.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding the event.

Johan Ghazali isn't underestimating Nguyen Tran Duy Nhat ahead of ONE 167 on Prime Video showdown: "He has everything"

As confident as he is, 17-year-old Malaysian sensation 'Jojo' Johan Ghazali says he isn't taking upcoming opponent Nguyen Tran Duy Nhat lightly, by any means.

Ghazali has done his due diligence and studied Nguyen's style extensively, pinpointing the dangerous Vietnamese veteran's biggest strengths.

Speaking to ONE Championship, Ghazali said:

"I will say that he’s really versatile. He has everything. He has hands, he has elbows, he has knees, he has kicks. But the one thing that stands out is his head kicks."

A victory over Nguyen would greatly boost Ghazali's standing in the ONE Championship and should open him up for bigger fights.

Needless to say, a lot is at stake for the teenage star.