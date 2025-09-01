"I have a relationship with Misfits boxing" - Former UFC star that lost to Tony Ferguson keeps door open for rematch with 'El Cucuy'

An ex-UFC fighter has expressed his willingness to potentially face Tony Ferguson again, although in a different setting than MMA.

Ad

'El Cucuy' made his boxing debut last weekend at Misfits 22, where he secured a victory over Salt Papi, ending a nearly five-year winless streak in major combat sports competitions.

In a recent discussion on the WEIGHING IN podcast, former UFC fighter Josh Thomson was asked if he would be open to fighting Ferguson following the latter's win over Papi. Thomson responded positively, indicating he would be interested in a boxing match:

Ad

Trending

"Look, if he can get a win, then maybe that's a conversation we have because I have a relationship with Misfits boxing. There's been some conversations with them anyway about other fights, but ultimately it really comes down to if the cream rises to the top, and who do I want to fight."

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Check out Josh Thomson's comments below (15:55):

Ad

Ad

Thomson's final UFC fight before leaving the promotion was against Ferguson. The match took place at UFC Fight Night 71 in July 2015, where 'El Cucuy' secured a unanimous decision victory over Thomson.

Tony Ferguson reflects on ending winless streak at Misfits Boxing 22

Tony Ferguson was coming off an eight-fight losing streak when he faced Salt Papi at Misfits Boxing 22. After securing a TKO victory over Papi, Ferguson appeared emotional.

Ad

During a media scrum following the bout, 'El Cucuy' was asked to share his thoughts on the fight. In response, the former UFC star said:

"I had no tears. It was nothing but joy and just enjoying the moment for a split second because you're talking about years of not being happy. Not because of the loss, just because of not being happy. This is something that I always wanted to do." [6:59 of the interview video]

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nilaav Gogoi A budding sports management professional, Nilaav Gogoi covers MMA at Sportskeeda. His entry into sports journalism began with stints at Sportszion and First Sportz. Nilaav strives to understand the captivating stories surrounding MMA and its various technical aspects. He is dedicated to providing his audience with accurate and well-authored content while ensuring the information remains reliable. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.