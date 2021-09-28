"I couldn't even stand" - Josh Thomson recalls what it was like to fight Tony Ferguson

Josh Thomson has recalled his experience fighting former UFC interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson in the octagon.

In the latest episode of the Weighing In podcast, 'The Punk' described the aftermath of his three-round war with 'El Cucuy'.

"I kid you not, I lost so much blood in that fight, when I got back to the locker room, I was shivering and I got fully naked, tried to take a shower and I couldn't stop shivering for 30 minutes. I was shivering there, just freezing cold and I'm in an arena that actually wasn't that cold, you know? I was just back there trying to rinse all the blood off me and I couldn't even stand. Like one of my manager[s], crazy Bob, he kind of had to put his hand on me to, like, hold me up because I was holding one hand on the wall letting the water just run off me, I was stiched all the way up everywhere... I was just dehydrated from everything."

Catch Josh Thomson's comments on the Weiging In podcast below:

Josh Thomson's last fight in the UFC was against Tony Ferguson

Josh Thomson fought Tony Ferguson at UFC Fight Night 71 in July 2015. Coming into the fight, 'The Punk' was on a two-fight losing skid, whereas Ferguson was riding a five-fight winning streak.

The fight turned out to be a bloody affair. 'El Cucuy' dominated his way to a unanimous decision victory, with the three judges scoring the contest 30-27, 30-27 and 30-26 in Ferguson's favor.

After the fight, Thomson parted ways with the UFC and went on to compete in Bellator. The 43-year-old had three fights in the promotion, winning two of them.

Ferguson, on the other hand, won his next three fights after his encounter with Thomson. He went on to fight Kevin Lee for the UFC interim lightweight title at UFC 216.

Tony Ferguson submitted Lee via a triangle choke in the third round to win the interim title. However, he was later stripped due to an injury.

