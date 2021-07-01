'I have released myself from this prison' - It doesn't sound like Khabib Nurmagomedov will ever return to the UFC

Based on a recent interview given by retired MMA superstar Khabib Nurmagomedov, it doesn't sound like he will ever return to the UFC.

In an interview with UFC Russia (*Quotes courtesy: MMA Fighting), Khabib Nurmagomedov suggested that being a professional athlete is quite similar to being a prisoner.

'The Eagle' added that he's glad about his release from the UFC. In other words, Nurmagomedov claimed that he's pleased to have retired from the sport of MMA. Khabib Nurmagomedov stated:

“I am living the life of an ordinary person, not the one of a professional athlete…I think living the life of an athlete is somewhat close to being held in a prison. Because every day he has to do exactly the same thing — train, rest, then train again, then rest. It’s like living in the same mode, at the same pace, not slowing down…Once you slow down, you are no longer a champion. So I have just released myself from this prison in a way.”

Nevertheless, Khabib Nurmagomedov noted that he misses almost everything about the life he used to lead when he was an active professional athlete. 'The Eagle' added that he misses many things simply because he spent his entire life doing them.

One of the things he spoke about was the competition environment – training camps, losing weight, etc. He clarified, however, that there wasn't a single moment when he had regrets or doubts about his decision to walk away from the sport.

Khabib Nurmagomedov explained that this is because it's an addiction that exists. For instance, he feels like getting into the octagon and going five brutal rounds. But he does realize that if not now, then at some point in life, he surely must've had to retire.

Additionally, Khabib Nurmagomedov opined that only time would tell whether he timed his retirement correctly. 'The Eagle' noted that there'll always be the talk of him fighting someone or another. There'll always be new contenders, new champions, younger and hungrier fighters; he added that they existed before him and will exist after him.

Khabib Nurmagomedov expounded upon this point and cautioned that one has to keep this in mind and retire at the right time. 'The Eagle' noted that "the wealthiest man is the self-sufficient one." He said that when one has just the right amount of everything and is at peace with their thoughts, that's when they're the wealthiest.

Khabib Nurmagomedov on lack of satisfaction after winning the title, helping his teammates to achieve their goals

Khabib Nurmagomedov with his UFC lightweight title

Khabib Nurmagomedov revealed that he didn’t feel as satisfied as he had expected to be when he became world champion and reached the pinnacle of the sport. Nurmagomedov said:

“Well of course in our sport, it’s the highest peak — to win the belt, to become the best fighter…I reached this top and you know, I didn’t feel much satisfaction to be honest. I’m sure many people think ‘wow’ and so on but I didn’t feel [some sort of thrill]…I didn’t feel what I expected to feel. Thought I would get more satisfaction in a way but I didn’t.”

Irrespective of his views regarding world titles, Khabib Nurmagomedov indicated he aims to help his teammates achieve their goals. A former UFC lightweight champion, Nurmagomedov insinuated that he’d use his experience to guide them and help them become world champions. 'The Eagle' stated:

“I have guys around me who started with me and they were with me from the very beginning…I would like to support them to let them achieve their goals and to become successful in the way they want.”

BREAKING: Khabib Nurmagomedov announces his retirement from MMA. #UFC254 pic.twitter.com/JtLGvh36ds — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) October 24, 2020

Khabib Nurmagomedov emphasized that he’d already been through the path that they were on. However, he added that he could support them with his advice and help them reach their goals.

