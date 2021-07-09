"I saw a guy who's scared, unsure of himself" - Dustin Poirier reacts to Conor McGregor's antics at the UFC 264 press conference

After an intense UFC 264 press conference, Dustin Poirier had a chat with Brett Okamoto, where he shared his experience of the event.

Upon being asked about Conor McGregor's antics at the press conference, 'The Diamond' said:

"I felt like I saw a guy who is unsure of himself, scared and trying to hype himself up. I felt good...I feel like he has to work himself up to be that guy, you know? And I am that guy, I don't have to do that. I know. If he had gotten close enough, he'd have seen it. And that's it, that's just it. I just know who I am, I don't have to be crazy."

Poirier also stated that McGregor's trash talk at the press conference did not work out too well for the Irishman.

"That [trash talk] made him less powerful, I felt. Because he is talking silly stuff about my wife. She's my husband or something, like what the f**k are you even talking about? He shouldn't even be talking about marriages, you know, with the s**t he's out there doing." Dustin Poirier said.

You can watch the full interview below:

Dustin Poirier will look to put his rivalry with McGregor to rest at UFC 264 on July 10. 'The Diamond' knocked out the Irishman in their last encounter at UFC 257. This was the first time anyone had finished McGregor via KO/TKO in an MMA fight.

The winner of the fight between Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor could fight Charles Oliveira next

The winner of the UFC 264 main event between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier could be next in line for the UFC lightweight title against Charles Oliveira. Oliveira is the current 155-pound champion who defeated Michael Chandler via TKO at UFC 262 to be crowned the new king of the division.

'Do Bronx' will also be in attendance for the trilogy bout at UFC 264 to see who he will face for his first title defense.

