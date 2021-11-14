"I saw a lot of holes in his defense" - Giga Chikadze says he's figured out how to beat Max Holloway after watching 'Blessed' fight Yair Rodriguez at UFC Fight Night 197

Giga Chikadze kept a close watch on Max Holloway's five-round thriller with Yair Rodriguez at UFC Fight Night 197. Holloway and Rodriguez went back-and-forth in an intriguing battle with 'Blessed' coming out on top via unanimous decision.

Chikadze is currently the No.8-ranked contender in the featherweight division. He is also on an impressive seven-fight win streak and has never lost a match inside the octagon. After watching Holloway pick up a hard-fought win at UFC Fight Night 197, Chikadze feels he knows what it will take to beat 'Blessed' in a potential clash.

Chikadze told MMA reporter Giorgi Kokiashvili that he watched the entire fight between Holloway and Rodriguez and noticed some glaring holes in the Hawaiian's defense. He also claimed he'd be able to exploit them if he fights Holloway down the line:

"It was good to watch all five rounds. I saw a lot of holes in Holloway's defense. Now I know what to do when I face him," Giga Chikadze said.

Max Holloway is one of the best strikers in UFC history and Giga Chikadze has a penchant for spectacular finishes inside the octagon. He picked up TKO wins in his last three fights against Jamey Simmons, Cub Swanson and Edson Barboza respectively. Two out of those three wins came in the first round.

It will certainly be a mouth-watering prospect for fans to see Chikadze and Holloway sharing the octagon but it's unlikely the fight will take place anytime soon. Holloway is currently the number one contender and is likely to fight for the title next.

Who will Max Holloway fight next?

While Dana White is leaning towards a trilogy fight with Alexander Volkanovski as Max Holloway's next fight, 'Blessed' hasn't confirmed what's next for him. He also hinted at a potential lightweight title fight and claimed he's being considered as an option for Conor McGregor's next fight.

“I got a win over the 155 [pound] champion [Charles Oliveira], we’ve got Alex and stuff. I’m on the shortlist for Conor McGregor... To be the best, you’ve got to beat the best and the best is ‘Blessed.’ They can come after me, let’s get it,” Holloway said in his post-fight octagon interview.

