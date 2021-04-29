"I didn't say anything untrue" - Dustin Poirier stands by tweet that ignited donation row with Conor McGregor

Dustin Poirier regrets igniting the donation row with Conor McGregor on Twitter but stands by his claims. The social media altercation started after Poirier accused McGregor of not donating $500,000 to Poirier's charity, The Good Fight Foundation, as promised.

In a recent interview with Ariel Helwani of ESPN, Dustin Poirier said his regret stems from the negative publicity being associated with his charity and its noble cause. However, The Diamond stated that none of his claims against McGregor were false.

"When I make mistakes, I can own up to them and learn and try to be more mature and grow," Poirier said. "Looking back at it I felt bad for attaching my charity to negative energy like that. I shouldn't have done that. BUT, I still stand by it. I didn't say anything untrue."

Poirier believes that helping those in need was always the primary mission. He also acknowledged that Conor McGregor's recent donation to the Boys and Girls Club of Acadiana is a significant contribution.

"Since then, Conor (McGregor) has donated $500,000 to Boys and Girls Club of Acadiana and that's so incredible because at the end of the day, helping the community, helping the people in need was the mission and goal from the jump," Poirier added.

Dustin Poirier vows to finish Conor McGregor

Dustin Poirier might have buried the hatchet with Conor McGregor over the donation row, but things are different on the competitive side.

McGregor and Poirier will look to settle the score in their impending trilogy fight at UFC 264 on July 10, after both fighters previously defeated each other.

Poirier emerged victorious in their most recent bout via second-round TKO, setting the stage for the trilogy fight.

While talking about preparations for the third meeting, Dustin Poirier told Ariel Helwani that he is confident of a knockout win over Conor McGregor on July 10.

"I'm gonna stop Conor McGregor again," Poirier vowed. "July 10, I'm gonna get my hand raised and I'm gonna finish Conor McGregor again."

However, Poirier refused to delve further into possible scenarios that may unfold and told Helwani that he would show up on fight night fully prepared.

"I don't do all that. I just show up ready to scrap, man," Poirier finished.