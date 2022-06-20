"I wouldn't say I'm like Gordon Ramsay" - Israel Adesanya on his cooking skills

Israel Adesanya may be best known for his unpredictable fighting style and flashy dance moves to the fans, but the UFC middleweight champion is a man of many interests and talents.

Adesanya also has a flair for cooking, which he demonstrated during an episode of Cooking with Champions alongside UFC featherweight king Alexander Volkanovski. Adesanya joined his City Kickboxing teammate on his YouTube channel, where the duo treated fans to a kangaroo burger recipe.

'The Last Stylebender' made sure to brag about the cooking skills he acquired through YouTube videos and the delicious meals he prepared during the lockdown. However, he clarified that he isn't on the level of Gordon Ramsay just yet:

"August, we actually got locked down. I'm very coachable so I can follow a recipe and I made some pretty good meals - tacos, burgers, some ramen, things I find on YouTube. I wouldn't say I'm Gordon Ramsay or nothing, but you know, I did alright."

Watch Israel Adesanya and Alexander Volkanovski prepare kangaroo burgers in the video below:

Israel Adesanya and Alexander Volkanovski set to defend their titles at UFC 276

Israel Adesanya and Alexander Volkanovski are gearing up for their upcoming title bouts at UFC 276.

'The Last Stylebender' will defend his middleweight crown against the No.2-ranked Jared Cannonier in the main event. In the co-headliner, 'The Great' will put his featherweight gold on the line against No.1 contender Max Holloway.

Adesanya and Volkanovski are two of the longest reigning champions in the UFC right now. The duo have been a real force in their respective divisions since arriving in the octagon a number of years ago.

The Nigerian-born New Zealander won the 185-pound title by dispatching Robert Whittaker in October 2019. The 32-year-old is now looking to make a fifth successful defense of his prestigious title.

Volkanovski, on the other hand, captured the featherweight gold by edging out a unanimous decision win over Max Holloway in December 2019.

The Australian hopes to make a fourth successful defense of his 145-pound title next month. Volkanovski already holds a pair of wins over 'Blessed' and will look to go 3-0 against the former titleholder when the two collide in a trilogy bout at UFC 276.

