Megan Olivi recently talked about how she concealed the fact that Chael Sonnen's fight against Anderson Silva was inducted into the Hall of Fame.

Later this year, the UFC will induct the first chapter of the legendary rivalry between Anderson Silva and Chael Sonnen into its Hall of Fame.

Sonnen and Silva first crossed paths in the main event of UFC 117 in Oakland in August 2010. A lot of the buildup to the fight was due to Sonnen's relentless barrage of trash talk, which made it one of the most anticipated bouts in Silva's epic middleweight title reign. Before the match, Silva was the overwhelming favorite and was the No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter in the world at the time.

For twenty-three minutes, Sonnen astonished the world by taking down Silva twice with strikes and controlling him on the ground. The former collegiate wrestler dominated the first five rounds and never looked back as tension arose in Silva's camp.

Silva shocked Sonnen with a triangle choke from the bottom with less than two minutes left. Sonnen attempted to roll out of Silva's guard but eventually tapped, giving Silva his eighth championship defense and one of the greatest comebacks in UFC history.

The two would face again two years later at UFC 148 in Las Vegas. Sonnen stumbled when attempting to deliver a spinning-back fist, and Silva took advantage of the situation by kneeing Sonnen in the chest.

This fight is the ninth to be inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame's Fight Wing as a part of the class of 2024. Olivi recently took to X and revealed that she had to hide the fact that Sonnen and Silva's fight was entered into the Hall of Fame. The UFC reporter wrote:

''I was so scared I was gonna ruin the secret! We had to pretend we were interviewing @ChaelSonnen by the octagon before the BMF fight. So happy for my friend. Joseph and I were at that fight and I bruised my hands [because] I was clenching them together so hard during the main event''

