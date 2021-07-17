'I was scared for my family' - Conor McGregor responds to fan trolling him for calling for mass lockdowns during pandemic

Conor McGregor was recently trolled by fans on social media for calling for mass lockdowns during the ongoing pandemic. Back in March 2020, when the coronavirus pandemic wreaked havoc in the lives of billions of people, McGregor decided to speak up on the matter.

He shared a video clip asking governments across the globe and in Ireland to enforce a complete lockdown to save lives. Conor McGregor stated the following in the video:

“While we are all currently debating a full lockdown, I feel that we must. Any time spent debating this is needless time from the clock. I know a good, tough fight when I see one, and we have one on our hands now. I want to call upon my people – the great people of Ireland. This fight needs us all. We’re all in the red corner together, awaiting the bell. Let’s gather together and ring the bell ourselves, including the people of the rest of the world. A true lockdown must begin, and it must begin now – a true lockdown together, a lockdown united. Additionally, McGregor pointed out the lead time Ireland has on coronavirus safety compared to other countries. McGregor indicated Ireland (and beyond) should be doing everything it can to prevent potential devastation. We have the advantage here in that we can see this coming,” McGregor said. “We can see this coming. But if we do not act on our advantage, we cannot expect different results. … Ireland, we’ve got this. Not only do we have the formula, we have it ahead of time. Let’s go, Ireland. Let’s go, rest of the world. Lock down united. Together we stand. God bless us all.”

An online troll mistook it for a recent video and shared it online recently, insinuating that the Irishman is a hypocrite for calling for mass lockdowns across the globe. The person claimed McGregor was out making millions by fighting in front of a packed arena while asking governments to enforce complete lockdowns.

The disrespectful tweet caught the Irishman's attention, who then responded to the false claims. Conor McGregor clarified he had shared the video clip back in 2020 when people 'were collapsing in the streets.' McGregor said he was worried about the safety of his family and he has a completely different take on the situation now.

"This was early 2020 when people were 'collapsing in the streets' I was scared for my family. I urged everyone to sit tight for a few weeks to see where we land. My opinion on this situation now is night and day to then. I actually feel I was lied to originally. As where we all," wrote Conor McGregor.

This was early 2020 when people where “collapsing in the streets”

I was scared for my family. I urged everyone to sit tight for a few weeks to see where we land. My opinion on this situation now is night and day to then.

I actually feel I was lied to originally.

As where we all. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) July 17, 2021

Conor McGregor determined to return to the octagon after fully recovering from leg break

Conor McGregor is keeping his spirits high in hopes of a full recovery from the nasty leg-break he suffered at UFC 264. The Irishman recently shared a video clip telling his fans that he is determined to make a comeback. UFC president Dana White expects Conor McGregor to make a return sometime next year.

