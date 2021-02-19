"I see better decisions on 90 Day Fiance" - Henry Cejudo slams Alexander Volkanovski point fighting style

Henry Cejudo is widely regarded as an elite martial artist. He held the UFC championship in both the men's flyweight and bantamweight divisions. Cejudo has been out of action since announcing his retirement at UFC 249, following a victory against divisional great Dominick Cruz. However, he is still active on social media and has often times called out current UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski.

When did Henry Cejudo retire?

Henry Cejudo retired from the sport of mixed martial arts after his dominant win over Dominick Cruz at UFC 249. It seemed as though the champ would never return. However, in an interview with TMZ Sports, this is what the 34-year old had to say:

"I've done everything in MMA. I'm satisfied with my career. There would only be one fight that would really bring me back, that would really wake me up in the morning ... it would be Alexander Volkanovski."

Coming off two back-to-back wins over former featherweight champion Max Holloway, Volkanovski is on a dream run. However, his second win over Max Holloway at UFC 251 was largely controversial as many felt he lost that fight.

In a recent interview with YouTube star - The Schmo, Henry Cejudo took the heat to Volkanovski, criticizing him over his largely disputed win over Holloway. In an attempt to take a humorous dig at Volkanovski, he said:

I got Alexander the average! The decsion maker! Which I still felt was Holloway's belt. I see better decisions on 90 day fiance! Anyhow, they can all bend the knee!

Scheduled to fight Brian Ortega at UFC 260, Volkanovski will be looking to extend his thus far successful run as champion. But beating 'T-City' after his win over 'The Korean Zombie' won't come easy for Volkanovski.

Being the shorter fighter of the two, Volkanovski will look to use his 2-inch reach advantage to keep the onslaught at bay. But with attention around Henry Cejudo's coveted return to the octagon, all eyes are on Volkanovski's next move.

Advertisement

Do you think the UFC will entertain a potential fight between the two? Let us know in the comments section.