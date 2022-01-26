"I see myself as a better grappler" - Jack Hermansson wants rematch with Khamzat Chimaev

Jack Hermansson isn't happy with the way his freestyle wrestling match with Khamzat Chimaev turned out. The pair squared off at Sweden-based Bulldog Fight Night 9 in November last year and 'Borz' emerged victorious on the night. Looking back at the matchup, 'The Joker' feels he should have done much better.

In a recent interview with The Schmo, Hermansson said he'd love to run it back because he feels he's the better grappler. He explained that he was a bit taken aback by Chimaev's explosive start and that's probably what cost him the fight.

By the time he was able to establish some sort of dominance in the matchup, Hermansson said the fight was over. If they compete in a rematch, the Swede said it will be a grappling match instead of wrestling. He said:

"I wasn't very happy with that one. I think you know you need to be, especially with Khamzat you need to be awake from the first minute. He's a very fast starter, I'm a little bit slow so when I felt like I was getting into the fight, the fight was basically over. So yeah you need to be ready from the get-go, the hype is real with that guy, yeah, he's definitely good but yeah I see myself as a better grappler so i would love to have a rematch with him in a grappling fight instead. That's right, it was wrestling, it wasn't grappling."

Jack Hermansson confident of beating Sean Strickland despite being considered underdog

Jack Hermansson is scheduled to take on No.7-ranked middleweight contender Sean Strickland in the main event of UFC Vegas 47 on February 5. Although 'The Joker' is ranked higher than his opponent, he is the underdog heading into the fight.

Strickland is on a five-fight winning streak and will be looking to extend the same on the night. Hermansson, however, remains confident in his abilities and believes he'll emerge victorious despite being considered an underdog against the American. He said:

"I definitely think they are wrong but somebody's going to make good money on me."

It will be interesting to see who emerges victorious in this classic stylistic clash between a world class grappler and a prolific striker.

