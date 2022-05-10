"I see him as the champ" - Sean O’Malley  gives his take on Charles Oliveira being stripped of the UFC lightweight championship

Charles Oliveira controversially missing weight prior to his lightweight title fight at UFC 274 is still being discussed and Sean O’Malley recently gave his take on the entire incident. The popular bantamweight stated that he still considers the Brazilian fighter a champion.

During his appearance on The MMA Hour, O'Malley harked back to December 2021, when he and Oliveira featured on the main card of UFC 269. According to the rising star, 'Do Bronx' was on weight on the Thursday night before the weigh-ins.

O'Malley admitted that he was shocked by this and that he had heard that the former lightweight champion was on weight the night before the UFC 274 weigh-ins as well.

"You know, last time I fought Paiva [at UFC 269], Charles fought Dustin [Poirier]... Charles is walking around at night on weight. I was like, 'What the f**k?' Some people, you know, Charles was walking around on weight before Thursday night. And you know I think I heard someone say he was you, know, the same thing for the last fight."

Due to missing the 155 lbs championship weight limit, Charles Oliveira was stripped of the UFC lightweight title before his win over Justin Gaethje. Sean O’Malley claimed that the entire situation "sucks" and that he still sees ‘Do Bronx’ as a champion.

"That really s*cks, I look at him as the champ. I’m pretty sure everyone’s gonna look at him as the champ… I think he’s a champ but it’s not fair. If the scale was in question it’s not fair. Especially, I think he would tied Khabib’s number of title defenses. That s*cks for him."

Watch Sean O’Malley's appearance on The MMA Hour below:

Sean O’Malley returns to the octagon at UFC 276

Sean O'Malley finally broke into the bantamweight rankings last year when he beat Raulian Paiva at UFC 269 via first-round knockout. He now occupies the No.13 spot in the rankings.

Having fought primarily unranked fighters thus far, O'Malley will finally fight a big name in the division when he takes on bantamweight veteran Pedro Munhoz at UFC 276 in July.

Munhoz currently occupies the No.10 spot in the 135 lbs rankings. He is coming off back-to-back decision losses to former champions Dominick Cruz and Jose Aldo. The Brazilian has never been finished in his professional career.

Sean O'Malley, who is known for his fight-ending abilities, will be eyeing a statement win when he takes on Munhoz later this year.

