UFC president Dana White recently gave an update regarding discussions with former UFC heavyweight champion Brock Lesnar about a potential return to the Octagon.Former UFC and WWE heavyweight champion Brock Lesnar recently announced that he is now a free agent following the expiry of his most recent contract with the WWE and that has naturally gotten MMA fans and media around the globe speculating about a potential return to the Octagon for the "Beast Incarnate".

Not only fight fans, as soon as the news of Brock Lesnar becoming a free agent was announced, stellar UFC fighters such as reigning heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic and former light heavyweight champion Jon Jones jumped on the money-fight bandwagon, calling out Lesnar for another dance inside the cage.

UFC President Dana White recently spoke to TMZ Sports and gave an update regarding a potential return for Brock Lesnar.

“Not a word (with Lesnar). Sure, I’d love to hear how he’s doing and how his family is and things like that. But I think that’s going to be the extent of a conversation with him. The guy has had a long, killer career. He actually came in and became a UFC heavyweight champ and the guys made a lot of money. I just don’t see him coming back over here again at his age,” White said about Lesnar.

At 43, Lesnar would be up against it bigtime if he chooses to step inside the Octagon again. The last time he competed in a professional MMA matchup was back in 2016 against Mark Hunt in a No Contest at UFC 200. While it will certainly be difficult for Lesnar to make a comeback at this stage of his career, he's done the unthinkable before so don't lose hope of seeing him inside the Octagon for one more fight just yet.