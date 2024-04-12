"I see the fear in his eyes" - Fans react as Jamahal Hill arrives with Moai stone head to face off with a stoic Alex Pereira after presser drama

Jamahal Hill is gearing up to challenge Alex Pereira for the light heavyweight championship in the UFC 300 main event. The two recently shared an intense face-off before their highly anticipated bout, sending fans into a frenzy.

Before their faceoff, Hill and Pereira exchanged some heated words at the pre-fight press conference after 'Sweet Dreams' arrived with a Moai stone-shaped prop with red paint on the front, seemingly depicting how the former 205-pound champ expects to see his opponent after the fight.

Hill brought the same prop to his face-off with Pereira after the presser and held it up high as he locked eyes with the reigning UFC light heavyweight champion. The two shared an intense face-off before Dana White called them off.

After the UFC frontman posted the video of their staredown on his Instagram handle, fans flocked to the comments section to express their reactions.

"I see the fear in his eyes."

"Hill doing all this just to get slept."

"Pereira by silent treatment."

Charles Oliveira predicts Alex Pereira vs. Jamahal Hill at UFC 300

Charles Oliveira recently shared his thoughts on the Alex Pereira vs. Jamahal Hill title fight at UFC 300 and predicted his fellow Brazilian to come out on top. While the former lightweight champion gave Hill his flowers, he dismissed the former 205-pound champ's confidence and ability to withstand Pereira's striking.

During an interview with MMA Fighting, 'Do Bronx' cast doubt on Hill's fighting capabilities and questioned whether 'Sweet Dream' could handle a striking exchange with the former kickboxing champion.

Predicting a knockout victory for Pereira, Oliveira said:

"Man, Jamahal deserves all the respect in the world. He's super tough and hits hard, but everyone that comes in to trade with 'Poatan' on the feet will get folded. 'Poatan' is tough and hits hard. 'Poatan' definitely is hungry for revenge too, and wants to avenge Glover's [Teixeira] loss. You have to be careful with that, but I'm sure 'Poatan' will knock him out."

Check out Charles Oliveira's prediction on Alex Pereira vs. Jamahal Hill below:

Oliveira is set to take on fast-rising lightweight contender Arman Tsarukyan on the UFC 300 card. Their bout is regarded as a potential lightweight title eliminator, with the winner possibly facing Islam Makhachev for the 155-pound championship next.

