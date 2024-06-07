"I don't see this getting out of the first round" - Christian Lee predicts quick finish for Adrian inside the Impact Arena

Two-division ONE world champion Christian Lee is certain his younger brother, Adrian, will need only less than five minutes to wrap up his pro-MMA debut at ONE 167 on June 7. That evening, the youngest of the Lee siblings makes the long walk to the Circle to compete for the first time.

His promotional debut and first professional MMA fight will come against Australia's Antonio Mammarella in a lightweight tie inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

Offering his predictions on Adrian Lee's impending clash, the ONE lightweight and welterweight MMA world champion had this to say during a short chat with the South China Morning Post (SCMP):

"Absolutely, I think he's gonna put on a show. I think he's, you know, going to bring the fight right to his opponent, and I don't see this getting out of the first round."

Watch the full interview here:

Adrian reveals Christian Lee's biggest advice heading into ONE 167

The 18-year-old superstar is not short of confidence heading into a career-defining moment at ONE 167. And that is largely down to the experience he racked up working alongside Christian Lee, Angela, and the late Victoria, from a very young age.

To gear himself up for Mammarella, the Prodigy Training Center athlete has been putting in the work under the tutelage of his two-division MMA world champion brother, who's offered him some tips and tactics on what it takes to make it big on the grandest stage of combat sports.

Below is what Adrian had to say to SCMP about Christian Lee's biggest advice heading into his June 7 clash:

"[He said] just focus on the game plan because there's a lot of other things that come with MMA like the social media. But we just got to remember what you came here to do."

Active Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch this exciting lightweight MMA scrap and all the fights at ONE 167 live in U.S. primetime for free this Friday, June 7.