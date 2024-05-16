“I’ve always had their support” – Adrian Lee says his world champion siblings guided him every step of the way

18-year-old phenom Adrian Lee is ready to make his ONE Championship debut and follow in the footsteps of his famous siblings.

Lee is the younger brother of former ONE women's atomweight MMA world champion 'Unstoppable' Angela Lee, and current ONE lightweight and welterweight MMA world champion 'The Warrior' Christian Lee.

The Lee family is ONE Championship royalty, with a rich history of epic performances in the world's largest martial arts organization.

Adrian is but the latest Lee to join ONE, and he is thankful for the help of his older siblings who have guided him through the entire process of turning professional.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Lee talked about the invaluable support he has received from his family throughout his entire career so far.

The 18-year-old said:

"All these big tournaments, they're always the most nerve-wracking thing ever. But luckily, I've had all my siblings who've gone through it already. So I've always had their support on all of it."

Adrian Lee is set to lock horns with Australia's Antonio Mammarella at ONE 167: Stamp vs. Zamboanga on Prime Video. The event broadcasts live from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free on Friday, June 7th, U.S. primetime, via an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

18-year-old phenom Adrian Lee to honor late sister Victoria in pro MMA debut

Former ONE Championship atomweight MMA fighter Victoria Lee tragically took her own life in December of 2022, sending shockwaves through the mixed martial arts industry.

And now Adrian Lee, her younger brother, wants to honor his late sister by dedicating his pro MMA debut to her memory.

Lee told EssentiallySports in a recent interview:

"Through my fights and successes, I will honor her name and legacy since she will also be there every step of the way."