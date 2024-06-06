“Stay focused on the game plan” - Adrian Lee on Christian Lee’s biggest advice heading into pro-MMA debut at ONE 167

Teen phenom Adrian Lee will be making his pro-MMA debut this week in ONE Championship, armed with the teachings and guidance of elder brother and double ONE world champion Christian Lee.

The 18-year-old Singaporean-American fighter will make his promotional debut at ONE 167: Tawanchai vs Nattawut on June 7 at the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

He will be battling fellow ONE newcomer Antonio Mammarella, 24, of Australia in a lightweight MMA clash, part of the stacked event, which will be aired live and for free in U.S. primetime to North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post, Lee shared that his brother Christian was with him as he prepared for his debut ONE outing. He also said he received a lot of advice from the reigning lightweight and welterweight king which he has taken to heart.

The Prodigy Training Center athlete said:

"[He said] just focused on the game plan because there's a lot of other things that come with MMA like the social media but we just got to remember what you came here to do."

He added:

"It's so great. I'm so lucky and blessed to be able to train with my brother, who's the two-division champ. It's great. We get great training in every day."

Watch the interview below:

Adrian Lee is the latest member of his family to compete in ONE Championship, following in the footsteps of former atomweight MMA queen and now-retired Angela Lee, Christian, and the late Victoria Lee.

Adrian Lee says wrestling background has prepared him for a career in MMA

Adrian Lee believes his wrestling background has prepared him for a career in MMA, which begins on June 7 at ONE 167 in Bangkok, Thailand.

The 18-year-old martial arts phenom shared this in an interview with KHON2 News, touching on how competing against tough wrestlers in Hawaii has pushed him to work on his all-around game and conditioning.

He said:

"It was a great experience. There's a lot of tough wrestlers on the island and I was fortunate to win the state title."

Prior to signing with ONE, Lee was a highly successful amateur fighter, becoming a four-time National Youth MMA champion and the Hawaii high school state wrestling champion in 2023.