  • “I don't see the hype” - Jonathan Haggerty isn’t sold on Yuki Yoza’s rise in ONE Championship

“I don't see the hype” - Jonathan Haggerty isn’t sold on Yuki Yoza’s rise in ONE Championship

By James De Rozario
Published Oct 14, 2025 10:09 GMT
(From left) Jonathan Haggerty and Yuki Yoza. [Images: ONE Championship]
Jonathan Haggerty has been paying attention to Yuki Yoza's unbeaten run in ONE Championship, but he's far from impressed.

The reigning ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion will challenge Nabil Anane for the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri inside Tokyo's Ariake Arena on Sunday, November 16.

Meanwhile, Yoza will face ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion 'The Kicking Machine' Superlek Kiatmoo9 on the same card in a bantamweight kickboxing tiff, with the Japanese striker aiming to prove he's worthy of a shot at Haggerty's 26 pounds of gold.

Haggerty was asked about Yoza's rise in the promotion during an online interview with the South China Morning Post (SCMP), and 'The General' didn't hold back his thoughts one bit.

"You know what? I don't want to sound too arrogant, but I just don't. Obviously, he's good, but I just don't see it. I don't see the hype. Obviously, it's a different thing getting in there with somebody than just watching them," the Knowlesy Academy and Team Underground martial artist shared.
Watch the ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion's full interview with SCMP here:

Jonathan Haggerty says he's ready 'to reclaim the throne' in Tokyo

Shortly after his all-champion matchup against Anane was confirmed, Jonathan Haggerty took to his official Instagram account (@jhaggerty_) to make his intentions known.

"It’s official! It’s time to reclaim the throne @onechampionship 👑 #ANDNEW," the Londoner wrote.

Jonathan Haggerty claimed the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title in highlight-reel fashion by destroying the legendary Nong-O Hama in one round at ONE Fight Night 9 in April 2023.

He defended his crown with a spectacular third-round TKO of Brazilian striking machine Felipe Lobo in February last year. Unfortunately, he was put to sleep by Superlek Kiatmoo9 in their world title matchup at ONE 168: Denver seven months later.

Superlek, though, lost his crown on the scales in the lead-up to what was meant to be a world title unification showdown with then-interim champ Anane at ONE 172 in Saitama this past March. The latter was then elevated to the undisputed king of the division.

Does the British striking megastar have what it takes to leave Tokyo as a two-sport world champion against the ever-dangerous Anane?

Seats for ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri can be secured here. Head over to watch.onefc.com for streaming details in your region.

Edited by Saiyed Adeem Karim
