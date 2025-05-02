“I see a lot of gaps” - Brazilian hotshot Lucas Gabriel eager to expose the holes in Zhang Lipeng’s game

25-year-old Brazilian rising star Lucas Gabriel is set to make his highly anticipated ONE Championship debut this weekend.
The Nova União Phuket representative is getting ready to make his first appearance in the world's largest martial arts organization, and he's taking on a well-respected veteran in his first assignment.
Gabriel is set to lock horns with Chinese MMA veteran 'The Warrior' Zhang Lipeng, and he wants to make a statement against the experienced fighter.
Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Gabriel shared his thoughts on Zhang's game and how he can beat the Chinese star.
Gabriel said:
"I see a lot of gaps in Zhang’s game, both on the ground and standing, and I want to take advantage of those gaps."
Needless to say, Lucas Gabriel is heading into perhaps the toughest test of his young career. And if he passes with flying colors, the 25-year-old could set himself up for a very bright future on ONE Championship's global stage.
Lucas Gabriel faces veteran Zhang Lipeng in ONE Championship debut at ONE Fight Night 31 on Prime Video
Brazilian menace Lucas Gabriel is set to make his highly anticipated promotional debut at ONE Fight Night 31 against Chinese veteran 'The Warrior' Zhang Lipeng.
The two square off in a three-round lightweight MMA contest at ONE Fight Night 31.
ONE Fight Night 31: Kongthoranee vs. Nong-O II on Prime Video is set to broadcast live in U.S. primetime on Friday, May 2. The event goes down from the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, and can be viewed in the United States and Canada with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.
