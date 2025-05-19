“I see his mindset” - Superbon shares what it was like learning from the legendary Buakaw

Striking icon and reigning ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon of Thailand is one of the greatest fighters of his generation. But even he needed someone to look up to. Enter legendary Muay Thai fighter Buakaw Banchamek, Superbon's mentor.
Superbon learned everything he knows from the great Buakaw, and now he's ready to give his senior his due. Speaking to Sportskeeda MMA in an exclusive interview, Superbon gave Buakaw his props.
The Superbon Training Camp founder said:
"I think we learn like, how they do, like, I feel when I train with Buakaw, I learn fast because I see how he's doing, I see how he trains, and I see his mindset. So that we can train. We can do like him, like everyone says, if you surround yourself with good people, you're going to be [like] that."
Needless to say, Superbon would simply not be the fighter he is today without the guidance and mentorship from Buakaw.
Fans shouldn't have to wait much longer to see Superbon back in action, defending his gold.
Superbon thankful to ONE Championship for giving Thai fighters platform to showcase skills to world
Reigning featherweight kickboxing king Superbon has immense gratitude for ONE Championship for providing him and many Thai athletes a global platform to showcase their incredible skills. The veteran fighter says the best is yet to come.
He told Sportskeeda MMA:
"Different fighters are getting bigger because of social media, because of the fans. We have more fans around the world because ONE Championship, we get more fans around the world. So we're getting bigger."
