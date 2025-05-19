“He can take the damage” - Superbon says Masaaki Noiri’s durability is the most impressive thing about him

Reigning ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon was no doubt impressed by what he had witnessed from Japanese veteran Masaaki Noiri. Noiri shocked the world when he stopped featherweight Muay Thai king Tawanchai PK Saenchai inside of three rounds to capture the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world title.

The Japanese proponent achieved the feat last March at the historic ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang event at Saitama Super Arena.

Speaking to Sportskeeda MMA in an exclusive interview, Superbon talked about Noiri and what he saw in his potential adversary.

The Superbon Training Center founder said:

"He had the power. His low kick is very powerful, too. And I think he has, like a heart, a big heart, he can take the damage, and he waits for the counter. So, for me like the really interesting thing is that he likes to hit hard."

Noiri's victory sets up a ONE featherweight kickboxing world title unification bout against Superbon, and both men are gearing up for their inevitable meeting.

Superbon admits it will be difficult to defeat Masaaki Noiri: "He's very good in kickboxing"

Masaaki Noiri's ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world title victory means a world title unification with 'regular champion' Superbon should be in the works.

But when the two finally meet in the ONE Championship ring, Superbon admits it will be a tough battle against the Japanese star.

He told Sportskeeda MMA:

"A little bit, yes, but it's normal because, like in this class, this weight class, everyone can win. Look, he's very good in kickboxing, he's a champion in Japan, in K1, or everything. It's not easy to beat [him] up. You cannot let him down because you feel like Tawanchai is too good, but you know, in this sport, anything can happen."

