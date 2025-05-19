  • home icon
  • “He can take the damage” - Superbon says Masaaki Noiri’s durability is the most impressive thing about him

By Dan Paulo Errazo
Modified May 19, 2025 09:47 GMT
Superbon and Masaaki Noiri - Photo by ONE Championship
Superbon and Masaaki Noiri - Photo by ONE Championship

Reigning ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon was no doubt impressed by what he had witnessed from Japanese veteran Masaaki Noiri. Noiri shocked the world when he stopped featherweight Muay Thai king Tawanchai PK Saenchai inside of three rounds to capture the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world title.

The Japanese proponent achieved the feat last March at the historic ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang event at Saitama Super Arena.

Speaking to Sportskeeda MMA in an exclusive interview, Superbon talked about Noiri and what he saw in his potential adversary.

The Superbon Training Center founder said:

"He had the power. His low kick is very powerful, too. And I think he has, like a heart, a big heart, he can take the damage, and he waits for the counter. So, for me like the really interesting thing is that he likes to hit hard."

Noiri's victory sets up a ONE featherweight kickboxing world title unification bout against Superbon, and both men are gearing up for their inevitable meeting.

Superbon admits it will be difficult to defeat Masaaki Noiri: "He's very good in kickboxing"

Masaaki Noiri's ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world title victory means a world title unification with 'regular champion' Superbon should be in the works.

But when the two finally meet in the ONE Championship ring, Superbon admits it will be a tough battle against the Japanese star.

He told Sportskeeda MMA:

"A little bit, yes, but it's normal because, like in this class, this weight class, everyone can win. Look, he's very good in kickboxing, he's a champion in Japan, in K1, or everything. It's not easy to beat [him] up. You cannot let him down because you feel like Tawanchai is too good, but you know, in this sport, anything can happen."

About the author
Dan Paulo Errazo

Dan is an MMA writer with 10+ years of overall experience. Before his ongoing tenure at Sportskeeda, Dan got the opportunity to be at the forefront of the sport by contributing to ONE Championship and Fight Game Asia. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology.

Dan’s connection to MMA started during the early days of the UFC and ONE Championship. He previously practiced boxing and ranks Demetrious Johnson, Anderson Silva, Georges St-Pierre, Jon Jones, and Fedor Emelianenko as the top five MMA fighters of all time.

He has covered several events onsite and on the ground for ONE Championship and hopes to continue doing so. He ensures that he churns out accurate articles by citing only legitimate sources and getting firsthand accounts through exclusive interviews whenever required.

Dan feels MMA fighter pay seems like an issue because it often gets compared to what fighters earn in boxing but that MMA will eventually catch up in the future.

His other interests include soccer and video games.

Know More

Edited by Anurag Mitra
