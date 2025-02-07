“I see the value of recovery” - Lito Adiwang learned his lesson after dealing with the injury bug multiple times

Filipino strawweight firecracker and former Team Lakay member 'Thunder Kid' Lito Adiwang may have taken extra time to come back after his last fight. But the 31-year-old Soma Fight Club representative says it was all worth it.

Adiwang was last seen in a three-round scrap against Thai-Aussie fighter 'Mini T' Danial Williams. While 'Thunder Kid' took home the unanimous decision victory, many fans were disappointed in his performance, which they called lackluster.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Adiwang says he took the feedback and decided to work on his health. Now a hundred percent, Adiwang promises a much better showing in his next fight.

'Thunder Kid' said:

"When I returned to training, I suffered a bad cut over my eye. I really had to rest again and heal. But thankfully, we’re back. We’re set to fight Keito [Yamakita], we’re fully healed and I can say I’m ready."

Adiwang added:

"It’s still a good thing. It means the training is really intense as we get close to the fight, but we can’t really avoid those things sometimes. I just have to be mindful to not be too eager to come back. Because I wasn’t happy with my performance and I was also criticized a lot for not finishing, I wanted to come back quickly but because of what happened, I see the value of recovery."

Lito Adiwang returns to face ranked contender Keito Yamakita at ONE Fight Night 28 on Prime Video

'Thunder Kid' Lito Adiwang will be looking to break into the division's elite when he faces no.4-ranked strawweight MMA contender 'Pocket Monk' Keito Yamakita of Japan.

The two do battle at ONE Fight Night 28: Prajanchai vs. Barboza on Prime Video, which will broadcast live in U.S. primetime on Friday, February 7, from the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

