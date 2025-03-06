“I was seen as the underdog” - Superlek takes pride in silencing his doubters on his way to superstardom

Reigning ONE bantamweight Muay Thai and flyweight kickboxing world champion 'The Kicking Machine' Superlek Kiatmoo9 of Thailand is getting into the habit of silencing his doubters.

Having had to deal with naysayers his entire career, Superlek has proven doubters wrong time and time again, making new fans with each electric performance in the world's largest martial arts organization.

As the perennial underdog, Superlek says his career took a turn for the better the moment he joined ONE Championship all those years ago.

Speaking to the promotion in a recent interview, Superlek talked about the turning point in his career.

'The Kicking Machine' said:

"The turning point that made me famous was when I joined ONE. There were many fights where I was seen as the underdog, but I won those fights, which made me more and more famous."

Now a two-sport, two-division world champion, Superlek is ready to face another stiff test in his next outing and prove to the world once again that he's the pound-for-pound best striker on the planet.

Superlek Kiatmoo9 to rematch Nabil Anane for undisputed ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title at ONE 172 in Japan

Champ-champ 'The Kicking Machine' Superlek Kiatmoo9 is set to unify the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title against interim king Nabil Anane of Algeria and Thailand later this month.

The two trade leather at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang, which will be broadcast live from the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan, on Sunday, March 23.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live on-demand via global pay-per-view at watch.onefc.com. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding Superlek Kiatmoo9's next fight.

