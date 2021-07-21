'I was shooing everybody away' - Stephen Thompson reveals his most embarrassing UFC moment that happened in the lead up to UFC 264

UFC welterweight Stephen Thompson has revealed his most embarrassing moment in the build-up to his fight against Gilbert Burns at UFC 264.

Speaking on the podcast on his YouTube channel, the 38-year-old shared the embarrassing ordeal he went through while cutting weight for his co-main event fight. Thompson said the unfortunate incident happened after the welterweight had officially weighed-in for his fight and was resting up:

"Literally got off the bus, went straight to weigh-in and started drinking my drink. Now, this is where it gets embarrassing, people. Story time. Down on weight, obviously feeling miserable...While you are there, we have food and there are like five shakes that I have to drink...these shakes have tonnes of sodium, sugars, vitamins, minerals, potassium...so it's rough on the body, if you chug it," Stephen Thompson said.

Thompson believed he may have drunk the shake a bit too quickly, causing an uneasy feeling in his body. 'Wonderboy', while being surrounded by fighters, UFC staff and doctors, started feeling dizzy.

The 38-year-old stated that this was one of the rare moments when he was not nice to people around him:

"I'm not the kind of person to shoo people away, I was shooing everybody away...I projectile vomited everywhere in front of the entire UFC roster...I just look up and I was like 'Well, that was embarrassing.'"

You can listen to the entire story in the video below:

Stephen Thompson came up short in his fight against Gilbert Burns at UFC 264

Things did not go Stephen Thompson's way as he failed to get the better of Gilbert Burns in the co-main event of UFC 264. Thompson lost the fight via unanimous decision to 'Durinho' with all three judges scoring the fight 29-28 in the Brazilian fighter's favor.

Stephen Thompson is currently ranked number 4 in the UFC welterweight rankings.

