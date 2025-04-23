“I was very shy before” - Denice Zamboanga says MMA helped her break through her timid shell

Denice Zamboanga wasn't always the loud and exuberant fighter she is now.

The ONE interim women's atomweight MMA world champion revealed that she once held a shy personality, until MMA slowly brought her out of her comfort zone and gave her the undeniable confidence she now wears.

In an interview with Atleta Filipina, she said:

"I think I was very shy before. Also, my hard work really developed when I started my MMA journey. My patience and my discipline in everything were really built up from there."

That journey from having a shy personality to wearing her emotions on her sleeves coincided with Denice Zamboanga's rise in the MMA world.

In a few years, Zamboanga went from a plucky contender to a certified superstar, with ONE Championship giving her the platform to truly shine on the global stage.

The 28-year-old is on a strong run of form with her four-fight winning streak culminating in an inspiring second-round stoppage of Alyona Rassohyna for the ONE interim women's atomweight MMA world championship.

The match was a pivotal moment for Zamboanga and Philippine MMA.

The Philippines has always been a hotbed of combat sports, and the country has had six of its fighters capture MMA gold in ONE Championship.

Zamboanga, though, was the first female fighter from the Philippines to hold an MMA world title in ONE Championship.

'The Menace' now has a chance to elevate to undisputed world champion status when she faces her close friend Stamp Fairtex, the ONE women's atomweight MMA world champion, in a world title unification match.

Zamboanga's match against Stamp goes down at ONE 173: Denver on August 1 at Ball Arena.

Denice Zamboanga believes more Filipinos could capture MMA gold in ONE Championship

Denice Zamboanga is confident that Philippine MMA is on the verge of a renaissance in ONE Championship.

Currently, there are two Filipino MMA world champions in ONE Championship.

Zamboanga holds the ONE interim women's atomweight MMA world title, while Joshua Pacio is the undisputed ONE strawweight MMA world champion.

In the same interview with Atleta Filipina, Zamboanga said:

"It’s in our blood as Filipinos to be strong, so nothing is impossible for us. Anyone can be a champion. All it takes is discipline, perseverance, and hard work, and you will achieve your dreams."

2018 marked the country's most successful year in ONE Championship, with Brandon Vera, Eduard Folayang, Kevin Belingon, Geje Eustaquio, and Pacio holding MMA gold in the promotion.

Watch Zamboanga's entire interview below:

