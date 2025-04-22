“Nothing is impossible for us” - Denice Zamboanga expects more Filipino world champions to emerge in the coming years

Denice Zamboanga believes the Philippines' mixed martial arts scene is on the rise.

Ad

'The Menace' has been leading the uprising of Filipinos back to the mountaintop of the MMA landscape following her history-making victory at ONE Fight Night 27 last January.

Zamboanga captured the interim atomweight MMA world title, becoming the country's first-ever female MMA world champion.

Joshua Pacio followed suit at ONE 171: Qatar in February, when he unified the strawweight MMA world titles and became undisputed champion with a resounding victory over his rival Jarred Brooks.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

As far as Denice Zamboanga is concerned, the Filipinos are not done yet, and we can expect more world champions to emerge from the country in the coming years.

The TREX MMA affiliate shared in a recent interview on Atleta Filipina's YouTube channel:

"It’s in our blood as Filipinos to be strong, so nothing is impossible for us. Anyone can be a champion. All it takes is discipline, perseverance, and hard work, and you will achieve your dreams."

Ad

It wasn't that long ago when the Philippines reigned supreme in the largest martial arts organization. 2018 was considered 'The Golden Era' for Philippine MMA, marked by Team Lakay's dominance, where their fighters held world titles across multiple divisions.

As far as Denice Zamboanga is concerned, the best is yet to come for Philippine MMA.

Watch the full interview:

Ad

Denice Zamboanga thanks ONE Championship for giving athletes a chance to shine on the global stage

Denice Zamboanga has nothing but gratitude for the home of martial arts for giving her a platform to showcase her elite skills to the world.

The interim atomweight MMA queen said in the same interview:

"For ONE Championship, I really love this company. They really take care of their fighters like me. They know the struggles of female fighters, so they really help them make a living."

Ad

Zamboanga will return at ONE 173: Denver, where she'll face atomweight MMA world champion Stamp Fairtex in a world title unification battle on Aug. 1 at the Ball Arena. Visit watch.onefc.com for more details.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ted Razon Ted has been a sports writer for multiple online platforms since 2016. He specializes in MMA and basketball. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.