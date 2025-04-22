"This is what I enjoy" - Denice Zamboanga reveals why she chose the challenging path of MMA

ONE interim atomweight MMA world champion, Denice Zamboanga, has broken the norms of Philippine society after she decided to become a professional MMA athlete, which is a very rare career choice for most Filipinas.

Ad

But Zamboanga was happy with this bold choice because, according to her, she enjoys the thrill and challenge of competing at the highest level. She stated this reason during her recent interview with Atlete Filipina:

"Yes. That's what people always tell me, "why did you choose this sport?" I tell them that this is what I enjoy. I like this kind of challenge."

Ad

Trending

Watch Denice Zamboanga's interview here:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

This bold career choice for 'The Menace' was all worth it because she became the first-ever Filipina to win an MMA world title when she TKO'ed Alyona Rassohyna in their championship showdown at ONE Fight Night 27 last January.

That historic triumph by Zamboanga has set up a gigantic unification clash with the reigning ONE atomweight MMA queen, Stamp Fairtex, on August 1 at ONE 173: Denver inside the Ball Arena in Colorado.

Ad

Denice Zamboanga reveals how supportive her team is of her bid to become a world champion

In the same interview with Atleta Filipina, Denice Zamboanga also talked about how her teammates at T-Rex Martial Arts Gym have compromised their own matches just to fully focus on helping her achieve her dream of becoming a world champion.

Ad

According to the 28-year-old athlete, her brother and partner are not accepting any offers to step into the ring whenever she is in camp because they want to give their full attention to her training.

She stated:

"My team is very supportive in training. And when I have a fight, they really sacrifice a lot. My brother, as well as my partner, are both fighters as well. So when I fight, they don't accept any fights just to train me. They sacrifice their fights for me and they spend every day to help me."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anatoly Pimentel Anatoly is an MMA writer with six years of experience. He covers ONE Championship at Sportskeeda, where he has contributed over 1000 pieces. He previously served as the lead MMA writer for BetMGM’s blog.



Anatoly holds a bachelor's degree in communication, which he feels has had a significant impact on his career.



Jon Jones’ submission win over Lyoto Machida at UFC 140 in 2011 got him hooked to MMA. His favorite fighters include Eduard Folayang, Demetrious Johnson, Georges St-Pierre, Anderson Silva, and Khabib Nurmagomedov.



Anatoly provides Sportskeeda with exclusive pieces and has previously interviewed the former ONE flyweight MMA world champion, Adriano Moraes. While writing his pieces, he follows an extensive research process, referring only to credible sources like the UFC’s official website, Sherdog, and ESPN. He also likes to provide insights to his readers by keeping in mind important pillars of communication like media literacy and audience dynamics.



Anatoly advocates for a healthy and fit lifestyle by including boxing in his routine. He also loves to travel. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.