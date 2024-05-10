" I could smell your fear even across ocean" - Jan Blachowicz claps back at Jon Jones' "I have a spy in my camp" remark

Jan Blachowicz is continuing to push the narrative that Jon Jones left the light heavyweight division to avoid a potential fight with him. With 'Bones' responding to a critical comment from 'Polish Power' on May 9, Blachowicz offered his response to the heavyweight champion.

Jones reacted to a comment Blachowicz made regarding the former's decision to move up to heavyweight. The Pole claimed Jones "escaped" because he "knew he'd lose" to him, with the 36-year-old sarcastically responding by rhetorically asking if he had a "spy" in his camp.

Blachowicz quipped back:

"I didn't need to put any spies on your team. I could smell your fear even across [the] ocean."

Expand Tweet

At the time Jones vacated the 205-pound belt, Blachowicz was on a three-fight win streak highlighted by a first-round knockout of Corey Anderson that made him the essential no. 1 contender in the division.

Jones vacated the UFC light heavyweight title that he officially held for just over one year in 2020, several months after his controversial title defense over Dominick Reyes at UFC 247. Blachowicz would win the vacant title against Reyes seven months later.

Jan Blachowicz pushes for a rematch with Alex Pereira to become a two-time champion

Jan Blachowicz may never get the chance to fight Jon Jones but the former light heavyweight champion has turned his attention to angling for a rematch with Alex Pereira.

Blachowicz, who lost the title in 2021 to Pereira's head coach, Glover Teixeira, received an opportunity to become a two-time champion at UFC 282 but fought Magomed Ankalaev to a draw. The 41-year-old then had the task of facing Pereira in his light heavyweight debut but lost a split decision that he felt he had won.

In his upcoming fight, Blachowicz has pushed for a rematch with Pereira, stating his belief that he is the only fighter to give 'Poatan' trouble during his UFC run.

Expand Tweet

Blachowicz has not won a fight since 2022, a TKO win over Aleksandar Rakic that prematurely ended due to a torn ACL from the Austrian. Blachowicz's last win that was not the result of an injury came over Israel Adesanya at UFC 259 in 2021.